Soldiers to be Allowed to Leave Barracks, Use Mobile Phones after Work

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says that soldiers will be allowed to leave military barracks after work starting from next year.The ministry also decided to allow soldiers to use mobile phones after their daily duties and will decide on the timing of the implementation in the first half of next year.The ministry announced policies to reform the military and its culture Thursday.Starting in February, soldiers can leave their barracks for four hours from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. after completing their daily tasks.In order to maintain the defense posture, less than 35 percent of unit members will be allowed to go on such after-work outings at any time up to twice a month.Mobile phone use will be allowed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. over weekends at nearly all barracks, except security-sensitive areas.