Trump Declares End to U.S. Role as World Policeman

Photo : YONHAP News

President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. cannot continue to be the world's policeman.He made the remark during a surprise visit to U.S. forces at Al Asad airbase in western Iraq on Wednesday while defending his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.Reiterating that it's not fair when the burden is all on the U.S., Trump said that his country doesn't want to be taken advantage of any more by countries that use its incredible military to protect them.Trump's troop withdrawal decision and recent remarks that other nations should shoulder a heavier defense burden have sparked alarm among U.S. allies including South Korea, with which the U.S. is currently negotiating the cost sharing for the stationing of American troops.