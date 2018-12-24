Survey: Pres. Moon Named Person of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found that many people cited President Moon Jae-in as the person of the year for 2018.Pollster Realmeter recently surveyed 501 adults nationwide on who they think is the figure of the year and 25 percent named President Moon.Park Hang-seo, the South Korean coach who heads Vietnam’s national football team, came in second. K-Pop boy group BTS and Ajou University Hospital's trauma surgeon Lee Cook-jong, both ranking third.U.S. President Donald Trump came in fourth followed by South Korean football player Son Heung-min, female prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun who is credited with starting the nation's #MeToo movement and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.