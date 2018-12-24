Survey: Pres. Moon Named Person of the Year

A new survey has found that many people cited President Moon Jae-in as the person of the year for 2018.
Pollster Realmeter recently surveyed 501 adults nationwide on who they think is the figure of the year and 25 percent named President Moon.
Park Hang-seo, the South Korean coach who heads Vietnam’s national football team, came in second. K-Pop boy group BTS and Ajou University Hospital's trauma surgeon Lee Cook-jong, both ranking third.
U.S. President Donald Trump came in fourth followed by South Korean football player Son Heung-min, female prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun who is credited with starting the nation's #MeToo movement and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.