Bus Fares to Increase Next Year Ahead of 52-Hour Workweek System

Photo : YONHAP News

Fares for intra-city, inter-city and express buses will rise from the first half of next year to reflect an increased burden on bus operators after the 52-hour workweek system is enforced in July of next year.The Transport Ministry said Thursday that bus fares have not increased in the past three to five years, and a fare increase for inter-city and express buses will be implemented next February after taking into account labor and oil costs.The fare increases for intra-city buses will be decided by local governments.The ministry also plans to support bus companies to hire some seven-thousand-300 additional bus drivers by next July to prepare for the shortened 52-hour workweek.The government will inject 55 billion won next year to offer more convenient and low-cost public transportation for residents in remote areas.