Dismissal Sought for Ex-Presidential Office Inspector

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The prosecution has decided to seek the dismissal of former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo, determining that he had engaged in various irregularities. Kim has been at the center of a widening scandal after he claimed that the presidential office had spied on civilians.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Prosecutors disclosed their month-long investigation into various allegations against former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo on Thursday and said they will seek his dismissal.The inspection division of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said Kim convinced the science minister to create a new junior manager-level post in the ministry and sought to secure that post for himself.Kim was also confirmed to have played golf with several businessmen, including a constructor identified by his surname Choi, and had them pay some two-point-six million won in return for favors.Prosecutors found that Kim sought to get information from police last year on a pending investigation into a bribery case involving Choi at the request of the constructor.Prosecutors concluded that the act of Kim leaking to the media classified information that he gathered as an inspector at the top office falls under the act of violating a civil employee’s duty to secrecy.However, the inspection office decided not to request a separate investigation into Kim given that a related probe is already under way.In response to the prosecutors’ announcement, Kim, who was dismissed from his post in the top office and sent back to his old workplace in the prosecution, said he will seek to unveil the truth during the process of facing penalties.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.