Public Concerns Spread Regarding Tamiflu-linked Side Effects

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The death of a middle school student has spurred concerns about the safety of the popular flu medicine, Tamiflu. The young girl had taken the medicine last week, before she jumped to her death from her apartment building in Busan.Arius Derr has this report.Report: Eighteen cases of psychiatric side effects allegedly linked to Tamiflu have been reported in Korea over the past five years.But it hasn't been confirmed whether or not the common flu medication directly causes such serious side effects, including hallucinations.Japan banned the use of Tamiflu for teens in 2007 after more than 120 teenagers reported experiencing hallucinations after taking the medicine.However, it lifted the ban this year, saying it is unclear if Tamiflu causes the psychiatric manifestation.A U.S. study also found that the risks of Tamiflu causing hallucinations and other side effects are not high.As to why such such psychiatric side effects appear, medical experts place a greater weight on high fever caused by the flu, rather than on the medicine itself.The flu is an infectious viral illness and its symptoms include high fever, severe headache and chills. It can result in more serious health problems, such as pneumonia, and can become fatal.According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, more than 50 local pharmaceutical companies sell 163 generic versions of Tamiflu, which is known to be relatively effective in treating the flu.It is, however, necessary to keep a close eye on children or teenagers taking the medicine and monitor if they develop abnormal behaviors.Flu patients can also choose alternative options, such as flu-treatment inhalants or injections.Arius Derr, KBS World Radio News.