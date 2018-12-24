Economy KOSPI Gains 0.02% Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained point-43 point, or point-02 percent, on Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-28-point-44.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding two-point-14 points, or point-32 percent, to close at 667-point-88.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120 won.



The gains follow a record breaking day on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It surged one-thousand-86 points or four-point-98 percent Wednesday, its biggest point gain in history, ending a four-day losing streak.