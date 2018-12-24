Moon Seeks Opinions of Political Elders of Ruling Party

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a lunch meeting with former and incumbent elder politicians of the ruling Democratic Party on Thursday.In a text message to reporters, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the meeting was arranged as the president sought to listen to the opinions of political elders who had led the Democratic Party timed with the year-end, holiday season.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, Representative Chung Sye-kyun and two former DP lawmakers attended the luncheon which started at noon and lasted for an hour and 50 minutes.According to the spokesman, the elders said the progress made by President Moon in inter-Korean relations this year will be highly assessed in Korean history.They hoped for more progress next year in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.The elders also called for additional efforts next year to help revitalize the sluggish domestic economy.