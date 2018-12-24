Military Evaluates Preparations for OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry on Thursday held a meeting to evaluate progress in the return of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the United States.Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo chaired the meeting held at the Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul in efforts to assess related achievements of this year and discuss directions for next year.The minister said that in 2018, South Korea and the U.S. reaffirmed their joint commitment to the OPCON transfer and also signed a plan to establish guidelines on combined defense and changes to the future command structure.Jeong said this year was a time when the two allies affirmed their steadfast alliance and joint defense posture and laid the groundwork for an early transfer of wartime operational command.He said 2019 will be the year to test and verify the first phase Initial Operational Capability(IOC) to prepare South Korea to lead theater operations.The Defense Ministry said some 200 key commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force attended the Thursday meeting and vowed to thoroughly prepare for the OPCON transition based on the Seoul-Washington alliance.