Gov't to Spend 3.2 Trln Won for Industrial Technology R&D in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to inject around three-point-two trillion won next year into research and development of innovative industrial technologies.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced the plan on Thursday.Among a total of three-trillion-200-billion won earmarked for the plan, around one-point-four trillion won will be spent for R&D activities intended to turn backbone industries into high value-added ones.One-point-one trillion won will be set aside to foster future growth engines such as aerodynamics, robotics, bioengineering and energy-related new industries.The ministry will also allot around 500 billion won for innovative development in regional areas, including building research and development infrastructure, fostering regional industrial clusters and developing human resources.