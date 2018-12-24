S. Koreans' Average Salary in 2017 Was 35.19 Mln Won

The average annual salary for the employed in South Korea last year amounted to around 35 million won while more than 700-thousand employees earned 100 million won or more.
The National Tax Service on Thursday announced an analysis of local salary earners last year based on their taxation reports filed for year-end adjustment early this year.
Around 18 million people filed for the year-end tax adjustment, up by one-point-five percent from a year earlier, and their average salary last year was 35-point-19 million won.
The number of the employees whose annual salary surpassed 100 million won stood at 719-thousand, up by ten-point-one percent from a year earlier. Their portion to those filing year-end tax adjustment also rose from three-point-seven percent to four percent during the same period.
Twelve million employees received a combined six-point-six trillion won tax return or 552-thousand won each on average.