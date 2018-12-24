S. Koreans' Average Salary in 2017 Was 35.19 Mln Won

The average annual salary for the employed in South Korea last year amounted to around 35 million won while more than 700-thousand employees earned 100 million won or more.The National Tax Service on Thursday announced an analysis of local salary earners last year based on their taxation reports filed for year-end adjustment early this year.Around 18 million people filed for the year-end tax adjustment, up by one-point-five percent from a year earlier, and their average salary last year was 35-point-19 million won.The number of the employees whose annual salary surpassed 100 million won stood at 719-thousand, up by ten-point-one percent from a year earlier. Their portion to those filing year-end tax adjustment also rose from three-point-seven percent to four percent during the same period.Twelve million employees received a combined six-point-six trillion won tax return or 552-thousand won each on average.