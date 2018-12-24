Moon Stresses Need to Foster Smart Farming

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the need to cultivate smart farming.Meeting with farmers and farming industry representatives at the presidential office on Thursday, Moon said smart agriculture based on scientific data analysis is the path to take for the industry, noting even the strongest cow cannot plow better than a cultivator.He said despite concerns over smart farming’s potentially adverse effect, smart farming can reduce the excessive price fluctuation of agricultural and livestock products through data-driven demand-and-supply management to the benefit of both producers and consumers.He also credited farmers for the country’s economic development, adding they should receive due reward and recognition for their sacrifices and contribution.