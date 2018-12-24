S. Korea, Japan Discuss Naval Radar Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan has held a working-level video conference to address Tokyo's claim that a South Korean Navy warship had directed its fire-control radar toward a Japanese patrol aircraft last week.According to Seoul’s Defense Ministry, Thursday’s teleconference was attended by South Korean Army Major General Kim Jeong-yu and Hidehiro Ikematsu, Japan’s principal Joint Staff Councilor.The ministry said the two sides exchanged facts and technical analysis to resolve existing misunderstandings. A ministry official said both sides confirmed differences in their positions.The ministry said the mood of the conference was friendly and sincere, adding the two sides agreed to continue having related working-level discussions on the topic in the future.Seoul has said Tokyo misunderstood its naval operation to help a North Korean ship drifting in the East Sea.