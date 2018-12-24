Moon to Tweet Year-End Messages to Countries He Visited

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will send year-end messages via Twitter to countries he visited since taking office.According to the presidential office, the messages to be tweeted out on Thursday and Friday will be addressed to the people of the 20 countries he has visited since his May inauguration last year, including the U.S., Germany, Russia, Singapore, Indonesia, India and Vietnam.This will be the first time the year-end messages are transmitted via the presidential office's English language Twitter account, written in the recipients' native languages.Moon is expected to recall the moments of joy and friendship he shared with them, and promise to always join them in the path to peace and prosperity.