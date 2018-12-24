Rival Parties Agree to Discuss Spying Claim against Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to convene a committee hearing at the National Assembly next week to discuss the charge that the presidential office had conducted illegal surveillance of private citizens.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party met on Thursday, and agreed to hold a steering committee meeting on Tuesday.Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk --- two of the four presidential officials the LKP has accused of playing a role in the alleged illegal surveillance --- will also attend the meeting.The ruling and opposition parties also agreed to approve details on a planned parliamentary inspection into a job scandal at public organizations during the next plenary session.Later in the day, they agreed to pass bills related to the extension of mandates of special parliamentary committees, including one on political reform.Other bills they agreed to pass in the day include a motion regarding the appointment of Supreme Court justice nominee Kim Sang-hwan, as well as others on the people’s livelihoods, such as one designed to strengthen safety at workplaces.They were yet to reach consensus on three bills designed to prevent irregularities at private kindergartens, and plan to vote later on whether or not to fast-track them.