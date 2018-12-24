National Assembly Passes Industrial Safety Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill aimed at strengthening industrial safety measures following the recent death of a young contract worker at a thermal power plant.The bill calls for contractors to take measures to better ensure the safety of irregular or contract workers and mandates stiffer punishments in the event of accidents.Under the revision, companies violating health and safety rules will be subject to a fine not exceeding one billion won, which is ten times as large as the current amount.The so-called Kim Yong-gyun act is named after a 24-year-old subcontract worker who was killed in a conveyor belt accident earlier this month at the power plant in Taean, about 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul.The Assembly also passed a revision bill aimed at prohibiting employers or employees from using their positions and authority to abuse other workers.The parliament passed 95 bills on Thursday including the two revisions.