NBC: N. Korea Could Have 100 Nuclear Warheads by 2020

Photo : KBS News

NBC reports North Korea ceased eye-catching weapons displays in 2018 but more subtle parts of Kim Jong-un's nuclear program continue apace.The American broadcaster suggested Thursday the progress in the North's denuclearization may not prove the policy victory President Donald Trump claims.Citing experts, the report said North Korea continues to produce fissile material and develop missile bases around the country and it could have around 100 warheads by 2020 — almost half the size of the U.K.'s stockpile.Cristina Varriale of the London-based Royal United Services Institute told NBC that Kim only moved from research-and-development onto mass production of nuclear warheads.