Strongest Cold Wave of the Season Hits S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The most severe cold wave of this winter gripped the nation on Friday, with the mercury dipping to around minus 20 degrees Celsius in inland areas of the central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, temperatures plummeted to around minus 18 degrees Celsius in Cherwon and Paju in northern Gyeonggi Province and 14-point-four degrees in Seoul on Friday morning.The mercury is expected to rise to minus six degrees to two degrees above zero during the day.Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch is in place for South Jeolla Province, while a heavy snow advisory has been issued for coastal areas in the western region and Jeju Island.Jeju, Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets are expected to get up to 20 centimeters of snow on Friday, while the coastal areas in the western region are forecast to see two to seven centimeters of snow.The weather agency projected the cold wave will continue into the weekend, with morning lows on Saturday and Sunday expected to fall to minus eleven degrees Celsius in Seoul.