S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 0.7% in November

South Korea's industrial output decreased last month due to a decline in production in the mining and manufacturing, and service sectors.According to data by Statistics Korea on Friday, overall industrial production decreased point-seven percent in November from the previous month.The figure shrank one-point-four percent in September and rebounded point-eight percent in October, but dropped again last month.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries dropped one-point-seven percent on-month in November.Facility investment decreased by five-point-one percent on-month, the largest drop since June, when it shrank seven-point-one percent.An economic indicator which reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle fell by point-two percentage points in November on-month, slipping for the eighth consecutive month.An economic index that is used to predict short-term economic conditions in the business cycle also dropped by point-two percentage points, falling for the sixth straight month.