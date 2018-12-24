Menu Content

S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 0.7% in November

Write: 2018-12-28 09:28:58Update: 2018-12-28 14:27:08

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output decreased last month due to a decline in production in the mining and manufacturing, and service sectors.

According to data by Statistics Korea on Friday, overall industrial production decreased point-seven percent in November from the previous month.

The figure shrank one-point-four percent in September and rebounded point-eight percent in October, but dropped again last month.

Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries dropped one-point-seven percent on-month in November.

Facility investment decreased by five-point-one percent on-month, the largest drop since June, when it shrank seven-point-one percent. 

An economic indicator which reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle fell by point-two percentage points in November on-month, slipping for the eighth consecutive month.

An economic index that is used to predict short-term economic conditions in the business cycle also dropped by point-two percentage points, falling for the sixth straight month.
