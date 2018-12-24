RFA: LA Korean Americans Seek to Visit N. Korean Hometowns

Photo : YONHAP News

An organization of Korean Americans in Los Angeles is reportedly seeking to take a trip to North Korea next year.Radio Free Asia reported on Friday that the Los Angeles chapter of the National Unification Advisory Council is planning to arrange a trip next spring with a group of Koreans who have families in the communist country.The chief of the LA chapter told the U.S. broadcaster that there are about 20 to 30 Koreans in Los Angeles who have separated families in the North and they hope to visit their home country despite little possibility they will be reunited with their long-lost family members.The report said that a decision on the trip will be made depending on a second summit between the U.S. and North Korea and improvements in bilateral relations.