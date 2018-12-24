Menu Content

Drummer Jeon Tae-kwan Dies of Cancer

Write: 2018-12-28 11:55:35Update: 2018-12-28 13:10:10

Photo : YONHAP News

Drummer Jeon Tae-kwan of the duo Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter died of cancer on Thursday, aged 56. 

The band’s other member, Kim Jong-jin, unveiled on his blog on Friday that Jeon died on Thursday night after losing a six-year fight to renal cancer.  

Jeon began his music career in 1986 as a member of the five-member band, “Kim Hyun-sik and Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter.” From 1988, the band was revamped to a duo comprising Jeon and Kim. The song “Everyone is Likely to Change” on their first album set a new milestone in the history of Korean bands.     

This year, to mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut, fellow musicians produced a tribute album.  

Jeon is survived by one daughter. A memorial altar has been set up at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul. His funeral will take place on Monday.
