Conscientious Objectors to Serve 3-Year Alternative Duty in Correctional Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean men who refuse their military duty for religious reasons will have to serve a three-year alternative duty at local correctional facilities, nearly double the period compared to military conscripts.Alannah Hill has this report.Report: The Defense Ministry put related bills on public notice Friday, saying the decision to make conscientious objectors serve a three-year alternative duty was made in consideration of maintaining fairness and preventing exploitation of alternative service to avoid military conscription.Starting January 2020, those assigned to alternative duty will mostly work in kitchens, supply rooms or medical facilities at prisons, detention centers or other facilities, where they won't have to use firearms or other weapons.While the 36-month period is nearly double the 21-month duration for Army draftees set to be cut down to 18 months by 2021, it is the same as for others carrying out their alternative service, such as public health doctors.The ministry said once the system is established, it plans to allow the applicants to serve their duties elsewhere, such as fire stations and welfare centers and for the service period to be adjusted by a year with presidential approval.A panel will be established under the Defense Ministry to deliberate on alternative service applications. Anyone who falsifies his application to exploit the alternative system will face a prison term of up to five years.In a landmark ruling in June, the Constitutional Court ordered the amendment of the conscription law by the end of next year to introduce alternative service.The National Human Rights Commission of Korea expressed concerns over the government's latest announcement, saying the measures neither reflect the objective of the Constitutional Court's ruling nor fulfill international human rights standards.The related bills will be submitted to the National Assembly early next year.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.