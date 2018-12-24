Parlimentary Committee Designates Kindergarten Bills As 'Fast-Track' Legislation

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid partisan wrangling, the parliamentary education committee designated on Thursday a set of three bills aimed at enhancing accounting transparency of private kindergartens as "fast-track" legislation.Out of 14 lawmakers on the committee, seven lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party lawmakers and two from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party voted in support of the "fast-track" designation.Five lawmakers from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party didn't participate in the voting in protest.The National Assembly can designate a bill that fails to get bipartisan support as a fast-track proposal with approval from three-fifths of lawmakers at a standing committee meeting or a plenary session.The standing committee has 180 days and the legislation committee 90 days to deliberate on a fast-track bill, and if it is not put to a vote at a plenary session within the following 60 days, it can be voted on without approval from relevant committees.