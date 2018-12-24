Personal Information of Some 1,000 N. Korean Defectors Leaked

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The personal information of some one-thousand North Korean defectors living in North Gyeongsang Province has been leaked after a computer at a state-run resettlement center was hacked. It has yet to be determined whether the hack was targeting the North Korean escapees.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The names, dates of birth and home addresses of 997 North Korean defectors residing in North Gyeongsang Province, excluding the city of Gyeongsan, were recently leaked.The leak happened when a computer at Hana Center, a resettlement support center for North Korean defectors, became infected with malware.The Unification Ministry said Friday that other information such as resident registration numbers and mobile phone numbers were not leaked.The center employee who opened the malware infected e-mail failed to observe guidelines on defectors' personal information. Such information must be stored in encrypted files and those files must be kept on a computer that’s not connected to the Internet.The ministry has requested police to launch an investigation to find out who’s behind the hack.Following the incident, all 25 resettlement support centers for North Korean defectors in the nation were inspected to check if they had been affected by similar hacks and to review their management of personal data. No further damage was detected.Since Thursday, the ministry has been notifying those whose personal information has been leaked and is operating a help desk to report damages.The ministry promised to strengthen protection of data related to North Korean escapees.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.