'US Proposes Resetting Validity of Defense Cost Sharing Deal to 1 Year'

The U.S. has reportedly proposed resetting the validity period of the South Korea-U.S. defense cost sharing agreement to one year.A diplomatic source close to the ongoing negotiations for the bilateral Special Measures Agreement(SMA) said on Thursday that the U.S. put forth the idea in Seoul earlier this month, which South Korea immediately rejected.Along with increasing Seoul's share for the upkeep costs for 28-thousand-500 American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula, the validity period, which currently is five years, is a bone of contention. Seoul worries that a shorter validity period would increase the likelihood of the U.S. trying to renegotiate defense costs in its favor.Under the current five-year contract, Seoul's share for this year is set at around 960 billion won or 856 million dollars, which is about half of the total cost.The two allies are unlikely to agree on the new terms for the SMA before the current one expires on Monday, as they have yet to schedule the timing of the next round of meetings.Unless the two sides reach an agreement by late February, the delay would affect wage payment for South Koreans working for U.S. Forces Korea.