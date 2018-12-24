Economy KOSPI Adds 0.62% Friday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-60 points, or point-62 percent, on Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-41-point-04.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding seven-point-77 points, or one-point-16 percent, to close at 675-point-65.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-115-point-seven won.