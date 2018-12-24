Menu Content

Trade Terms at 4-Year Low Due to High Oil Costs

Write: 2018-12-28 16:47:41Update: 2018-12-28 17:12:18

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's terms of trade further worsened in November to continue a decline for the year.  

According to Bank of Korea data on Friday, the terms of trade index for products dropped ten-point-nine percent year-on-year to 90-point-49 in November, posting a fall for 12 straight months since last December amid rising global oil prices.

The November index is the lowest since October 2014.

The ten-point-nine percent on-year plunge is also the steepest since the eleven percent drop in October 2011.

The terms of trade index for products measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of its exports. 

A Bank of Korea official said that oil prices rose seven-point-eight percent from a year ago in November, adding the increase has noticeably slowed and will be reflected in the terms of trade index for December.
