Trade Terms at 4-Year Low Due to High Oil Costs

South Korea's terms of trade further worsened in November to continue a decline for the year.According to Bank of Korea data on Friday, the terms of trade index for products dropped ten-point-nine percent year-on-year to 90-point-49 in November, posting a fall for 12 straight months since last December amid rising global oil prices.The November index is the lowest since October 2014.The ten-point-nine percent on-year plunge is also the steepest since the eleven percent drop in October 2011.The terms of trade index for products measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of its exports.A Bank of Korea official said that oil prices rose seven-point-eight percent from a year ago in November, adding the increase has noticeably slowed and will be reflected in the terms of trade index for December.