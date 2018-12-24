Taxi Groups Boycott Meeting Aimed to Launch Consultation on Carpool Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and the Transport Ministry scheduled a meeting Friday to launch a social dialogue channel for discussions on a controversial carpooling service, but it failed to take place as taxi firms boycotted the session.The proposed consultation body seeks to discuss ways for the taxi industry and carpool service providers to coexist.The Friday meeting was to be attended by representatives of the ruling party and government as well as Jung Joo-hwan, head of Kakao Mobility, and the chiefs of four organizations of taxi companies.But the four officials did not attend, saying they cannot come to the dialogue table unless carpool firms suspend their services or the Democratic Party(DP) pushes for legislation that can stop the service.Speaking to reporters, DP lawmaker Jeon Hyun-heui, who leads a party task force on the carpool issue, expressed regret over the statement issued by the taxi groups.