Japanese Official Urges Implementation of 2015 Sex Slavery Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Japanese official has called for sincerely implementing the 2015 South Korea-Japan deal to settle Tokyo's wartime sex slavery issue.Friday marks the third anniversary since the controversial agreement was struck under the previous South Korean administration.In a regular briefing, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it is unacceptable that the Seoul government announced that it would disband the foundation that was formed following the 2015 accord.He said Tokyo will continue to urge South Korea to faithfully implement the agreement.Suga also expressed regret over what he called continued moves by Seoul that adversely affect bilateral relations, and cited Supreme Court rulings on victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and a recent dispute over a South Korean warship's radar operations.He said bilateral relations are in a difficult situation, but Japan will continue to strongly ask for Seoul's appropriate response to these issues.