Civic Groups Call for Resolution to Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean civic groups are calling for fundamental and victim-oriented resolutions to the issue of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.They raised their voice in a joint press conference in front of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Friday, claiming a 2015 South Korea-Japan deal to settle the issue is invalid.In the event marking the passage of three years since the deal was inked, they argued the deal remains a stumbling block to correctly solving the issue as 24 South Korean victims died over the three-year period.They said although the UN is continuously advising Seoul and Tokyo to seek a permanent solution reflecting the victims’ voices, the Japanese government is refusing it and instead continuing to distort historical facts and defaming the victims.