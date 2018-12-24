Number of Patients with Suspected Cases of Flu Rise Sharply

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a particularly fierce flu season, the number of patients suspected of catching the influenza virus this winter is already nearing the previous winter’s peak.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of patients showing flu-like symptoms stood at 71-point-nine per one thousand outpatients between December 16th and Saturday of last week, a whopping ninefold increase from a month earlier.Last winter, the number peaked at 72-point-one, recorded between December 31st of last year and January sixth this year.Flu symptoms include a fever of 38 degrees Celsius, coughing and sore throat.