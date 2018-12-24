Moon Visits Frontline Army Boot Camp

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited an Army boot camp in the frontline area close to the demilitarized zone to encourage soldiers stationed there.The presidential office said Moon first visited the Army’s fifth Infantry Division located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, then dropped by guard posts at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a site designated for an inter-Korean project to excavate remains of the Korean War dead next year.Earlier in the day, Moon presented a certificate of appointment to new Supreme Court Justice Kim Sang-hwan at the presidential office.