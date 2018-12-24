Small Biz Owners Oppose Bill on Weekly Rest Allowance

Photo : YONHAP News

A group representing small business owners is urging parliament not to pass a bill aimed at incorporating hours of paid rest into the minimum wage hike formula.The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise raised its voice against a revised enforcement ordinance of the Minimum Wage Act at a press conference in front of the Government Complex in Sejong City on Friday.The federation not only called for the bill’s withdrawal, but also demanded the practice of giving weekly rest allowance be repealed.It said it will ask the Constitutional Court to review the constitutionality of the revision, warning of collective action by small merchants to foil the government’s bid to enforce the change.In October, the Ministry of Employment and Labor disclosed a plan to revise an enforcement ordinance on minimum wage to have “weekly rest allowance” reflected in calculating the minimum wage.Employers argue the planned weekly allowance will force them to raise monthly salaries for their employees in order for them to meet minimum wage thresholds.