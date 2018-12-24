Japan Releases Footage Related to Naval Radar Controversy, Seoul Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Defense Ministry on Friday released what it called video evidence of its claim that a South Korean Navy warship had directed its fire control radar toward a Japanese patrol aircraft last week.Explaining on the 13-minute-long video posted on the ministry’s Web site as well as on YouTube, the ministry said it was filmed on December 20th by the P-1 fixed-wing patrol aircraft of Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Force(MSDF).It argued that the video contains scenes where the aircraft is “hit multiple times continuously over a certain period” by a South Korean destroyer’s radar, adding the P-1 was flying a distance safe enough from the vessel.It also said the pilot of the patrol aircraft called out the name of the South Korean destroyer Gwanggaeto the Great in English three times to check the intention of the irradiation.In response, Seoul’s Defense Ministry expressed concerns and regret for the “unilateral" showing of the video. It demanded Japan offer more specific evidence to justify its claim, saying the video only shows a Japanese P-1 aircraft circling over seawater without revealing its intention.The ministry’s spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told a media briefing on Friday that there is no change in Seoul’s stance that the South Korean destroyer conducted a normal rescue operation to help a North Korean ship drifting in the East Sea, and did not employ its radar against the Japanese side.