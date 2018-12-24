Forest Fire in Samcheok Largely Extinguished

Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters worked throughout the night to put out a forest fire that broke out in Samcheok, Gangwon Province Friday evening and successfully managed to tame the worst of the fire.Authorities said that 13 helicopters were mobilized as soon as the sun rose on Saturday and the blaze was mostly extinguished by 9:30 a.m., 13 hours after it broke out at around 8:40 p.m. Friday.Some one thousand civil servants, police and firefighters and soldiers are currently working to put out the residual embers.Strong wind advisories have been issued in the coastal and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, including Samcheok as of Saturday morning.Authorities will monitor the situation to prevent the windy weather from restarting the fires.A forest area of a hundred-thousand square meters and one house are tentatively believed to have been destroyed by the latest fire.Firemen were called to the scene but struggled to contain the blaze due to gusty winds blowing at five meters per second.Officials believe the fire likely started in a nearby village and will investigate the cause once the fire is completely out.