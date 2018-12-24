'Early Employment Leads to Faster Marriage'

Photo : YONHAP News

A new study shows that landing a job one year earlier can push up a person's marriage age by about three months.A report by the National Assembly Budget Office has looked into the correlation between the age somebody gets their first job and that at which they get married, based on data from the Korea Employment Information Service.The data comes from a survey that has annually documented statistics related to more than ten-thousand young South Koreans aged 15 to 29 since 2007.The results suggest that starting work at an earlier age allows people to more quickly reach a stage where they are economically comfortable starting a family.The average age of a South Korean man's first marriage was 32-point-nine years last year and 30-point-two for a South Korean woman.The figures are up by about four years for both genders compared to 1998.The trend of tying the knot later is attributed to difficulty in finding stable employment.