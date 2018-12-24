WSJ: N. Korea Bypassing Sanctions Using Shadow Network of Traders

Photo : YONHAP News

The Wall Street Journal of the United States reported Friday that North Korea is bypassing U.S. and global sanctions through a network of overseas associates in third countries.The article said that North Korea has built an "alternative financial system using a shadowy network of traders."The system allows North Korean firms to keep a low profile in the global financial system while having importers and exporters carry out mutual transactions.The report said the regime moves millions of dollars around the world despite sanctions and pressure on international banks, enabled by the shadow network.Joshua Stanton, a lawyer who helped draft U.S. sanctions against North Korea, was cited as saying that this technique helps the country hide the money.Stanton said that only a small amount of money enters North Korea and most of it is moved around foreign banks.