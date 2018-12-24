VOA: All 121 N. Korean Vessels Fail Safety Tests This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America reports that not one North Korean vessel has passed safety inspections this year.Based on data from the memorandum of understanding on port state control for the Asia-Pacific region, known as the Tokyo MOU, VOA said that a total of 121 North Korean vessels were inspected this year and all of them were found to have defects.North Korean cargo ship E. MORNING was found to have the most problems with 66 reported flaws. Only 35 of the 121 ships had fewer than five faulty areas.The report said that after 2015, when just one North Korean vessel was deemed safe in the inspections, all inspected ships from the North have been found to contain defects for three straight years.VOA said this is because North Korean vessels are very outdated.