Gov't Faces Protest to New Bill on Alternative Military Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is facing protests from civic and human rights groups following its announcement of an alternative to the country's mandatory military service for those who refuse to join the military due to religious and personal faith reasons.Issuing a legislative notice on Friday, the Defense Ministry said that conscientious objectors will be subject to three years of alternative duty at correctional facilities, nearly double the length of the service for Army draftees.The government expected some level of opposition against the plan but the protest has been stronger than anticipated.The Defense Ministry has said it will keep tabs on public opinion and listen to critical views.One official said Saturday that during the legislation process, the opinions of related organizations will be sufficiently gathered and the government is open to meeting with civic groups.Another official was cautious about a possible revision, saying it needs to be determined whether the opposing opinions are valid and reasonable.The ministry will gather opinions on the new bill through early February.The 36-month alternative service will include fairly intense activities at correctional facilities such as in cooking and logistics.