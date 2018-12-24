N. Korea Slams US for 'Extreme Pressure' on Human Rights

A North Korean state propaganda media outlet has slammed the United States for its "extreme pressure" over the North's human rights issue throughout 2018.In an article posted Saturday, "Uriminjokkiri" called for "mutual respect" between Pyongyang and Washington.The Web site said the "U.S. fuss" about North Korean human rights reached an extreme level this year.It claimed the U.S. blatantly interfered in the North's internal affairs and persistently continued a global pressure offensive to take down its regime.The propaganda outlet specifically mentioned incidents where President Donald Trump invited a North Korean defector to his State of the Union speech in January and when Vice President Mike Pence raised the human rights issue while visiting South Korea for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February.The Web site also blasted the U.S. State Department's statement issued in May to mark North Korea Freedom Week as the "ultimate arrogance and disrespect" to a dialogue partner.It said it was a vicious tactic rooted in hostilities against the North and aimed at collapsing Pyongyang's socialist system.