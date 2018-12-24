S. Korea Ranks 17th among G-20 Nations in Stock Market Performance

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked 17th in terms of the growth rate of its key stock index among G-20 member countries this year.According to data released by the Korea Exchange, South Korea's stock market tumbled 17-point-79 percent this year, placing it near the bottom of the ranking.Brazil topped the list, with its key index surging eleven-point-86 percent, followed by Saudi Arabia at seven-point-24 percent and India at five-point-14 percent.The remaining 17 nations all posted negative growth this year. The United States saw its key index fall six-point-39 percent and Japan's major index nosedived eleven-point-eight percent.Experts attribute the bearish market across the globe to growing global economic uncertainties mainly stemming from the trade war between the U.S. and China.