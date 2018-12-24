N. Korea Marks Anniversary of Kim Jong-un's Assumption of Supreme Commander

North Korea on Saturday held a national meeting to mark the seventh anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un taking the post of supreme commander of the country's armed forces.The North's Korean Central Television and other state-run media reported Sunday that the meeting was held in Pyongyang, attended by high-ranking officials of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea (WPK) and the Korean People's Army (KPA) along with soldiers, students and workers.Army General Kim Su-gil reportedly said during the meeting that under the guidance of the supreme commander, the military established a reporting system in which the military reports to the party all issues arising in military and political areas and fully obeys the party's orders.The alternate member of the party's Political Bureau of the Central Committee said that leader Kim contributed to the military's fight against bureaucratism and corruption.The army official added that the supreme command also contributed to developing the North's defense industry and bolstered the army with advanced weapons, but did not mention nuclear force.