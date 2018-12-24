S. Korea's Gender Equality Index Rises to 71.5 in 2017

South Korea's gender equality index increased to 71-point-five last year.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said on Sunday that the country's gender equality index stood at 71-point-five out of 100 in 2017, up point-eight from a year earlier.The regional gender equality index marked 74-point-four last year, up point-nine from the previous year.For the national index, the health category received the largest score at 97-point-three, while the category of decision-making process got the lowest at 29-point-three.The national and regional gender equality indexes measure gender equality in eight categories under three areas including women's social participation, rights and welfare.