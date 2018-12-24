Chinese Top Diplomat Urges US, N. Korea to Implement Summit Agreement

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed support for the improvements made in inter-Korean relations and urged the United States and North Korea to swiftly implement agreements reached at the Singapore summit in June.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Wang made the call on Friday during an interview with China's state media.Wang reportedly said that China has been consistent in its position that it supports the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the establishment of peace in the region and resolving issues through dialogue.China's top diplomat said that the leaders of the United States and North Korea resumed the process to resolve issues through dialogue by holding a summit in Singapore and the leaders of the two Koreas held three rounds of meetings that led to a swift progress in cross-border relations.He said that these significant improvements fully comply with the interests of countries including the United States and North Korea and also corresponds to China's policy goals, and called on Washington and Pyongyang to swiftly fulfill their commitment made in the Singapore summit.