63 Workers Injured, Killed in Korea Western Power Since 2012

Photo : YONHAP News

A subsidiary of South Korea's state power provider has seen 63 employees injured or killed in industrial accidents at its workplaces over the past seven years.The Korea Western Power Corporation, a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation, said on Sunday that nine workers died and 54 others were injured at work since 2012.Of the 63 workers, only two were directly hired by the corporation, while the rest were subcontracted workers. All of the nine victims killed in industrial accidents were subcontract workers.About 90 percent of the industrial accidents took place at the Taean Thermal Power Plant operated by the corporation in South Chungcheong Province.The power plant is where a 24-year-old subcontractor was found dead earlier this month after getting stuck on a coal conveyor belt.