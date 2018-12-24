S. Korea's Investment in India Hits All-time High in 2018

South Korea's investment in India has hit a record high this year on active investments by Samsung Electronics and Kia Motors.According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency on Sunday, South Korea's investment in the Asian country reached 816 million U.S. dollars during the first nine months of the year.That is higher than the previous annual record of 514 million dollars.The nation's investment in India stood at 456 million dollars in 2011 but slowed to below 400 million dollars between 2012 and 2016.Samsung Electronics is about to double the production of mobile phones at its factory in Noida near New Delhi. Kia Motors is building a factory in the Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh with an annual production capacity of 300-thousand vehicles.