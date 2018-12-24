Kim Jong-un Sends Letter to President Moon

President Moon Jae-in received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Sunday, expressing his intention to visit Seoul next year.
Seoul's Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom held a news briefing Sunday to reveal the latest communication between the leaders of the two Koreas.
The spokesman said Chairman Kim in his two-page letter addressed his broken pledge of coming to Seoul within this year, noting he had actually hoped to cross the border as agreed in the September inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.
The North Korean leader is also said to have expressed his strong will to review circumstances and visit the South next year.
While praising the three inter-Korean summits this year and eased cross-border tensions, Kim also proposed holding more talks with Moon in the coming year and tackling the denuclearization issue together.