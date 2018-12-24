Kim Jong-un Sends Letter to President Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Sunday, expressing his intention to visit Seoul next year.Seoul's Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom held a news briefing Sunday to reveal the latest communication between the leaders of the two Koreas.The spokesman said Chairman Kim in his two-page letter addressed his broken pledge of coming to Seoul within this year, noting he had actually hoped to cross the border as agreed in the September inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.The North Korean leader is also said to have expressed his strong will to review circumstances and visit the South next year.While praising the three inter-Korean summits this year and eased cross-border tensions, Kim also proposed holding more talks with Moon in the coming year and tackling the denuclearization issue together.