Minimum Wage Hike and Other Rules Take Effect in 2019

Anchor: In 2019 the nation will see new rules enforced in a wide array of areas, ranging from a universal child allowance to fine dust reduction efforts. The Finance Ministry explained what those new rules are in a booklet released last week.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: From Tuesday, the first day of 2019, the nation’s minimum wage was raised to eight-thousand-350 won per hour. That’s up ten-point-nine percent from last year’s seven-thousand-530 won per hour.The new rate applies to all workers, regardless of the type of employment and nationality, in line with the Labor Standard Act.Also from this month, a monthly childcare allowance of 100-thousand won will be given for every child aged under six regardless of the parents’ income level.Starting from April, the government will increase the monthly basic pension from 250-thousand to 300-thousand won for some one-and-a-half million seniors aged 65 and older who fall in the bottom 20 percent of the income bracket.From February 15th, a special law will go into effect on regulating fine dust levels. Vehicles classified as "level five" will be banned from driving on days when emergency measures are implemented to mitigate fine dust.From June, the country's first arrival duty free-shop will be set up at Incheon International Airport and operate for six months on a trial basis, before being gradually expanded to other major airports in the country.A new rule will also be applied for dog owners starting from March 21st. If a person is injured or killed by a pet dog due to violation of safety rules, the owner will be subject to a maximum three-year prison term or fines of up to 30 million won.Starting from Tuesday, Seoul's Changgyeong Palace will be open during night hours all year round. The popular tourist attraction, which was first built in 1483 as a residence for queens, had only been open at night hours between 13 and 120 days a year.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.