Photo : YONHAP News

[President Moon Jae-in's New Year's Address]The Year of the Golden Pig has begun.I wish to walk on the snow-filled roads to visit each and every household this winter season and hold hands with everyone.With my heart filled with gratitude, happiness and hope, I have walked on the road to peace which the people have opened.I will make sure the peace will be irreversible and brings good to everyone's lives.Similar to the sun which shines on every corner of our land, our nation strongly desires for everyone to live happily together.I will look back on the tasks I have yet to attend to and work hard to improve the lives of each and everyone.This winter, I will not forget the hearts behind the candlelight two years ago that called for more warmth in our society.I wish for the well-being of every household in the New Year.President of the Republic of Korea,Moon Jae-in