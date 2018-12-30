Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Ends Year with Record Low 45.9%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has slipped to a new low.Pollster Realmeter surveyed two-thousand-eleven adults nationwide between last Wednesday and Friday and found that 45-point-nine percent of respondents believe the president is doing a good job. Compared to last week, the figure was down one-point-two percentage points.Realmeter said Monday that 49-point-seven percent of respondents had a negative assessment of Moon's performance, up three-point-six percentage points.It marked the first time for negative responses to outnumber positive ones.The pollster blamed various factors for the record low rating, as well as criticism of the government over current economic conditions, including a scandal involving former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo and controversy that a ruling party lawmaker abused his power at the airport.The president began this year with an approval rating of 71-point-six percent and saw the figure surge to a record 77-point-four percent following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27th.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.